Jessie James Decker responds to social media user accusing her of getting surgery

Jessie James Decker is shooting down rumors about her toned post-baby body.

The country singer responded to an Instagram user’s comment claiming Decker had surgery to achieve her physique last week after she posted several photos of herself in a neon bikini with husband and former NFL player Eric Decker while on a lavish trip to Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas.

"She had a lot of surgery done it don't look cute," the user wrote, as captured by CommentsByCelebs.

Another user then responded, "What did she have done?!?" to which Decker replied, "yeah I'm wondering the same thing” with a laughing emoji.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER ON BEING INTIMATE WITH HUSBAND ERIC: ‘HE’S RETIRED NOW, SO WE CAN BE SPONTANEOUS’

Decker then explained in her Instagram stories why she left the comment and insisted she never got surgery after giving birth to her third child, Forrest, E! News reported. She said although she didn’t get stretch marks during her pregnancy, she did get “extremely, extremely elastic skin.”

"I can stretch my skin more than anyone I know," Decker said after pinching her skin and pulling it to show her followers. "So it doesn't look like that when I get photographed, but I'm here to tell you it happens. It's just a part of having big babies."

“My point of showing that is just to let you know that yes a lot of time I get photographed in swim you can't tell that skin is that loose but it is there and ya know sometimes it shows up through clothes and stuff but you know I've had three babies, three C-sections sometimes it just happens,” she added.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER FLAUNTS TONED POST-BABY BODY IN NEON BIKINI

Decker said complications led her to having three C-sections.

The 30-year-old singer previously opened up about her workout and diet regimen to get her body back in shape nearly a year after giving birth to Forrest. Decker also has a daughter Vivianne, 4, and son Eric, 3.

She recently revealed she lost 25 pounds on the South Beach Diet — which focuses on eating high-fiber, low-glycemic carbohydrates, unsaturated fats and lean protein — and gained muscle in parts of her body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think a lot of women obsess with the word ‘skinny.’ And if that’s your goal, that’s fine,” Decker told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “For me, I feel good being healthy and feeling fit. I prefer to have a little extra meat on my bones and muscle tone so that I have the strength to pick up and play with my kids.”