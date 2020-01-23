Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating again: report

Hopefully, the second time is the charm for Channing Tatum and Jessie J.

The couple is "fully back together" after a month-long split, according to a source who spoke to E! News.

"They took a few weeks apart, but ultimately decided they really care about each other," the source said, adding that they "seem very happy to be spending time together again."

JESSICA SIMPSON SAYS SHE WAS 'FLOORED AND EMBARRASSED' WHEN JOHN MAYER CALLED HER 'SEXUAL NAPALM'

In December, news broke that Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, had split about a month earlier, after a year of dating, but sources told Us Weekly that "they are still really close and still good friends.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan. The pair, who share 6-year-old daughter Everly, announced their split in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage.

Six months later, it was rumored that Tatum began dating the “Price Tag” singer before he made the relationship Instagram official.

WENDY WILLIAMS AND KEVIN HUNTER FINALIZE DIVORCE: REPORTS

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he captioned a photo of Jessie J as she sang in front of hundreds of fans in London.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly of the pair's romance: “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Tatum and Jessie J did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report