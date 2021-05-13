Jessica Simpson wants to be a positive role model for her three children about body image, source says

Jessica Simpson is determined to set an example.

On Thursday, an insider told Us Weekly that the singer-turned-fashion mogul wants her children to look up to her as someone with a healthy body image.

The 40-year-old is a mom to daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, as well as son Ace Knute, 7.

"She wants to set a great example for her children and be a role model to them," the source told the outlet. "With them getting older, they’re going to go through body changes soon, so she just wants to make sure she can properly educate them on what being healthy really means."

The source said Simpson’s past struggles with how the media focused on her weight has encouraged her to speak out.

"She would never want her daughters to experience what she’s suffered mentally with her body," the insider explained. "She’s working on repairing her mental health and [having] a healthy heart, especially now that she’s in her 40s."

The outlet pointed out that her 2020 memoir titled "Open Book," Simpson described how she was told to lose 15 pounds when she was just 17 years old. Simpson went on to take diet pills for 20 years.

"It took a long, but Jessica has finally hit a healthy point in her life where she stopped caring so much about looking perfect," said the source. "Jessica is not into extreme dieting anymore and caring about what a number on the scale says. She’s solely focused on her overall health."

Back in April, Simpson revealed to Hoda Kotb that she threw out her scale so she can solely focus on her health without the added stress of maintaining a certain target weight.

"It was like an Ouija board," she said at the time. "I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t have another size. I have every size."

Simpson added through laughter that she "really tried [her] hardest to not let that define me."

After welcoming Birdie Mae in March 2019, Simpson dropped 100 pounds over the course of a year.

Earlier this month, Simpson’s mother, Tina Simpson, 61, also appeared on "Today" and said her pop star daughter wanted to become a recluse because of the constant body-shaming Simpson received at the height of her fame.

"I have to be honest – to me, the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it's unbelievable," said the matriarch. "Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.