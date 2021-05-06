Jessica Simpson shares glowing makeup-free morning selfie

After a life full of fending off haters, Jessica Simpson has no qualms about showing the world the real her.

The singer and fashion mogul, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a stunning make-up-free selfie – possibly one of her most natural-looking yet – and Simpson glowed flawlessly in the photo.

"Sunny kinda morning,’" Simpson captioned the post, which drew many positive reactions from her more than 5.5 million followers.

"You look so young and healthy and fresh faced! Killing it!" wrote one fan, while another echoed the sentiment, adding, "thank you for being so real!!! Still gorgeous without all the makeup!"

Another fan added: "So naturally beautiful!!!! You are such an amazing example for women our age."

The actress has been wildly public about her ongoing body image struggles and her skincare journey.

In January, Simpson opened up her intense eczema flare-ups after giving birth to daughter Birdie in 2019.

"I’ve dealt with eczema since I was a kid, but after having my daughter Birdie, I had such bad flare-ups," she told Shape in January. "I wouldn’t even show the pictures of me holding her to my friends."

The "Open Book" author also revealed last month that she no longer weighs herself and has thrown out her scale.

"It was like a Ouija board," Simpson told Hoda Kotb, 56, during an appearance on the "Today" show. "I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size."

Simpson added through laughter that she "really tried [her] hardest to not let that define me."

After welcoming her third child, a baby girl name Birdie Mae in March 2019, Simpson dropped 100 pounds over the course of a year.

Earlier in April, Simpson’s mother, Tina Simpson, 61, also appeared on "Today" and said her pop star daughter wanted to become a recluse because of the constant body-shaming Simpson received at the height of her fame.

"I have to be honest – to me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it's unbelievable," Tina said. "Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period."

She added the negative headlines had exacerbated "all kinds of different emotions and different things" in Simpson’s life, which made the mother of three "want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get out of her house."

In her recent memoir, "Open Book," the "Irresistible" songstress included a 2009 journal entry in which she lamented remarks she received about an outfit she wore during a concert.

"Today my heart breaks because people say I'm fat," Simpson wrote at the time. "Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?"