Jessica Simpson is 'very single' after Eric Johnson heartbreak

Jessica Simpson has tapped back into her music roots and is shedding some light on her "broken" heart from her split with Eric Johnson.

Simpson performed at the Luck Reunion music festival in Spicewood, Texas, on Thursday, which was her first performance in 15 years. She announced that she is a "very single lady" after her split from Johnson in January.

Simpson was discussing her upcoming album, "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1," with the crowd before she said, "I was out in Nashville and I had my heart wide open," according to Page Six.

"I was in a very intuitive state and I had asked some very personal questions on the home front and I found out that my world had been turned upside down and that life was now very different. I’m a very single lady," she continued.

Simpson shared that opening up your heart can leave you in a vulnerable place.

"You know, when we open our hearts, sometimes we’re vulnerable and it just gets broken and maybe sometimes we forget that we’ve been broken for a really long time," she said.

Simpson admitted that making music had been a great way for her to heal.

"When we meet ourselves, when we write, when we sing, when we connect with ourselves, we find all the answers," she said before announcing her new song, "Leave," as a "heartbreak, pissed-off song."

The lyrics of the fiery track seemingly call out her ex.

"What we had was magic / Now you made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty," Simpson sings.

In January, the actress and singer shared that the former couple "have been living separately," but did not reveal any details on the timeline of their split.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to People magazine.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in 2014 and share daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring back in November, as Simpson began working on a music comeback.

In December, Simpson shared a glamorous photo of herself sitting next to some musical gear while wearing a white romper with a black fishnet midriff paired with matching black fishnets and platform boots.

She also wore her long blonde hair in a Brigitte Bardot-inspired half updo with similarly retro bold eyes and nude lips.

"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul," Simpson wrote in the caption.

