Jessica Simpson shows ex what he's missing after 'painful' split

Single looks good on Jessica Simpson.

The "Irresistible" singer showed her ex-husband Eric Johnson what he’s missing after she flaunted her fit physique in several daring outfits on social media.

The 44-year-old bared her toned legs and several jaw-dropping looks from her Jessica Simpson fashion collection for Walmart.

JESSICA SIMPSON, ERIC JOHNSON SPLIT AFTER 10 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

In the behind-the-scenes video, Simpson posed in a plunging yellow swimsuit with her blonde hair in beach waves, as she modeled the summer look.

The mom-of-three shared a fun moment with her mini-me daughter, Birdie, as she sported the same color swimsuit as Simpson. The mother-daughter duo danced together in the video clip, and both were all smiles.

"New season, new styles!" Simpson captioned her Instagram post.

Simpson also posed in a Daisy Duke-inspired outfit. She wore cut-off white shorts and tied a denim button-up into a crop top. The singer completed the look with a red and silver belt.

Another look that Simpson featured from her collection was a white sundress with a slit and floral ensemble, as she posed on a wooden swing set with a scenic green background.

Her fans couldn't get enough in the comments, with many writing "beautiful" and "gorgeous."

"Hell yeah...Jes killing that yellow one piece..." one Instagram user wrote.

"I love this new collection," wrote another.

"Looking beautiful we r all sending you love & happiness!!" another user wrote.

Simpson’s sultry photoshoot comes after she and her ex-husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, called it quits after 10 years of marriage.

Last week, the actress and singer shared that the couple "have been living separately," but did not reveal any details on the timeline of their split.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to People magazine.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in 2014 and share daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.

JELLY ROLL, JESSICA SIMPSON, KATHY BATES SHOWED OFF DRAMATIC 100-POUND WEIGHT LOSS IN 2024

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring back in November, as Simpson began working on a music comeback.

In December, Simpson shared a glamorous photo of herself sitting next to some musical gear while wearing a white romper with a black fishnet midriff paired with matching black fishnets and platform boots.

She also wore her long blonde hair in a Brigitte Bardot-inspired half updo with similarly retro bold eyes and nude lips.

"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul," Simpson wrote in the caption.

The "A Public Affair" singer has wowed fans with her dramatic transformation.

Although Simpson first spoke out about her weight loss in 2019, she made headlines in 2024 with fans commenting on her appearance and their excitement about her new album.

Simpson hasn’t released an album since her 2010 holiday collection, "Happy Christmas."

One person in the comments called her "Irresistible 2.0," referring to her 2001 hit, with another writing, "you look Beautiful Queen."

