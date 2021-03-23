Jessica Simpson says she talks to her children about her experience with sex abuse

Jessica Simpson has no problem talking about her past struggles with her children.

The singer, 40, published a memoir, "Open Book," last year, in which she divulges information on her past, including relationships, addiction, and allegations of sexual abuse.

In an interview on "Good Morning America," Simpson revealed that she speaks openly about her struggles -- including the alleged abuse -- with her children -- Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie Mae, 2 -- who have been invited to read her book.

"They both have [the memoir] by their bedside," Simpson explained. "And they're starting to be very good readers, and they have read some of it. There's nothing that's off-limits. We're very open as a family. For me, when I talk about sexual abuse and stuff, that stuff happened to me when I was younger than they are and at the age that they are. So, it is something that we are very open about."

She then recalled having a conversation with Maxwell about the tough subject while at a book signing event in New York last year.

"A woman came up to me and was crying and had her daughter with her and she was saying that 'What you went through as a child, you know, it really encouraged me to talk to my therapist and be open with my family about it,'" the actress recalled. "And Maxwell was like, 'Mom, what is she talking about?'"

The star said she realized it was time to talk to her daughter about her experience and paused the signing event.

"But it was a perfect moment because she saw how being open and being honest with your feelings and how you can inspire people that way ... just how honesty really is moving and how it can make a change in people's lives and she saw that mommy was doing that," Simpson said.

After their discussion, the mother-daughter duo returned to their hotel where Maxwell began journaling.

"She's been writing in her journal ever since," said the proud mother. "So, it's really cute."

She continued: "I just think as a parent it's so important to really have everything out there in the open. There's nothing that's embarrassing to talk about at all and there's nothing to be ashamed of. And nobody's going to judge you. And if they do, they'll come around and they'll be there for you. And if they're not, somebody else will. But our family is very close."

The paperback edition of "Open Book" is now available.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.