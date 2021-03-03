Jessica Simpson shares the sweet advice she gives to daughters Maxwell and Birdie Mae

Jessica Simpson is revealing some touching advice she shares with her kids.

On Tuesday, Simpson, 40, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her and her daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 1.

"I always tell my girls to give a smile and make someone’s day and today Maxi said "Mom and Birdie let’s smile and make Daddy’s day" 😍😍😍#MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE," the "Irresistible" singer wrote.

The black-and-white picture sees Simpson smiling cheek-to-cheek as Birdie Mae grins towards the camera and Maxi rests her head on her mom’s shoulders.

JESSICA SIMPSON SHARES MAKEUP-FREE SELFIE WITH DAUGHTER BIRDIE MAE: 'TONGUE TWISTER'

The picture, which received over 108,000 likes, received a warm reception from Simpson’s 5.6 million followers for her sound advice and sweet flick.

"Love that! If you smile at someone- the natural thing is to smile back. ! It’s the little things ❤️," one commenter wrote. "The cutest trio of girls!" said another.

"Ahhh 😍 You are such a great Momma," another user praised.

The pop sensation shares her two daughters as well as son Ace Knute, 7, with husband, former NFL tight-end Eric Johnson, 41.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In January, the singer opened up to Shape magazine about raising her three children and how much she values them — noting that her children’s laughter is like "therapy" to her.

"When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound," Simpson described. "It's contagious — my whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."

The "Open Book" author and fashion designer admitted that "family is everything to me" and hopes that she's raising her kids to be kind and bold. "I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid," she described.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simpson revealed that after taking care of her kids during the day, she journals at night.

"I started journaling after I wrote my book. It gets my thoughts out and lets me face them on paper. I know I can't carry the weight of the world and all those thoughts all the time," she said. "After a busy day of taking care of everyone, this clears my mind so I can have a restful night of sleep."