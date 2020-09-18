Jessica Simpson shows off toned legs in new pic: ‘Hot!!!!’

Jessica Simpson put on a leggy display Thursday ahead of her joint appearance with her mother, Tina Simpson, on Home Shopping Network.

Simpson, 40, posed on a chair in nothing but a white shirt, a black hat and boots.

The mom of three didn’t appear to be wearing any pants as she showed off her toned legs.

“We will be sharing some of our favorite new Fall styles including the first pair of flat boots that I have fallen in love with since high school,” she revealed in the caption.

Although Simpson’s focus was to get sales up for her fashion label, people couldn’t help but compliment her physique.

“HUNNIEEEEEEEEE🔥🔥🔥,” “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented.

Singer Jessie James Decker wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hot!!!!”

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi added, “You look incredible 🙌🏻.”

“Omg 😍😍😍,” “Chrisley Knows Best” alum Lindsie Chrisley said.

Simpson lost 100 pounds after the birth of her daughter, Birdie Mae, in March 2019.

Her toned legs are to the credit of getting in 14,000 steps a day and full-body workouts, her personal trainer Harley Pasternak told E! News earlier this year.

“We slowly ramped those up; we started really easy and slowly increased them," Pasternak said of the fitness regimen. "We started with doing a full-body workout, one set of each exercise, not really doing too much intensity per body part and gradually increasing the volume and intensity. Focusing on a few muscle groups per day. Different muscles each day of the week."

The “Dukes of Hazzard” star, famed at the time for her toned legs, proves to still be hard at work with her routine.

Ahead of Simpson’s 40th birthday in July, she proudly revealed she fit into jeans that she used to wear in her 20s.

“I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you 🤸🏼‍♀️🙌🏼🥳,” the mom-of-three said.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, have three children — Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1.