Jessica Simpson seemingly calls out estranged husband's infidelity after 10-year marriage ends

Jessica Simpson is speaking her truth through her music.

The pop singer, 44, seemingly called out her ex Eric Johnson, 45, in a fiery new track titled "Leave."

"What we had was magic/Now you made it tragic/Giving her what you gave to me/Now the well that you drink from’s empty/Your weakness made me lonely," Simpson sings. "Unholy matrimony/Did you do to her what you did to me? Was she on her knees?"

The lyrics continued, "Oh, she’s everything but me/I want you to leave/I don’t even want to breathe the air you breathe/ I’d rather die than let you be inside me with her on your mind."

She finished the chorus with, "So hold on/I’m letting you go."

Reps for Simpson and Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The "With You" singer’s latest release comes after the former couple made the decision to split after 10 years of marriage.

In a behind-the-scenes video of Simpson’s song "Leave," her music crew shared how they saw the pop star in a new light after her marriage ended.

A&R executive and artist manager Teresa LaBarbera said, "She’s had a decade of living and raising children, building a fashion empire, and now she’s stepping back into music with a real confidence."

Simpson’s vocal producer, Bart Schoudel, added that the singer has "so much s--- to say" and that "she’s been through it on so many levels."

In the video, Simpson said, "'Leave'… is a hard lyric for me to write. It was tapping into some stuff that was scary… but I needed to get it out."

Simpson previously opened up about how creating new music has helped her heart heal.

"I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much," she told People magazine. "Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life."

"I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around, but I’m one of the lucky ones," she added.

"At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be."

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and share three children — daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.

In January, Simpson shared that the couple "have been living separately," but did not reveal any details on the timeline of their split.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said in a statement to People.

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November, as Simpson began working on a musical comeback.

In December, Simpson shared a glamorous photo of herself on social media with the caption, "I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul."