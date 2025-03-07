Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson seemingly calls out estranged husband's infidelity after 10-year marriage ends

'Leave' singer Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson split in January

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jessica Simpson is speaking her truth through her music.

The pop singer, 44, seemingly called out her ex Eric Johnson, 45, in a fiery new track titled "Leave."

"What we had was magic/Now you made it tragic/Giving her what you gave to me/Now the well that you drink from’s empty/Your weakness made me lonely," Simpson sings. "Unholy matrimony/Did you do to her what you did to me? Was she on her knees?"

JESSICA SIMPSON ADMITS HER 'HEART GETS TOSSED AROUND' ONE MONTH AFTER SPLIT FROM HUSBAND

jessica simpson singing; simpson and eric johnson split

Jessica Simpson hinted at her estranged husband's infidelity in her latest song, "Leave." (Jessica Simpson/Instagram | James Devaney/GC Images)

The lyrics continued, "Oh, she’s everything but me/I want you to leave/I don’t even want to breathe the air you breathe/ I’d rather die than let you be inside me with her on your mind."

She finished the chorus with, "So hold on/I’m letting you go."

Reps for Simpson and Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

The "With You" singer’s latest release comes after the former couple made the decision to split after 10 years of marriage.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

jessica simpson, eric johnson

Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson split in January after 10 years of marriage. (Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images)

In a behind-the-scenes video of Simpson’s song "Leave," her music crew shared how they saw the pop star in a new light after her marriage ended. 

A&R executive and artist manager Teresa LaBarbera said, "She’s had a decade of living and raising children, building a fashion empire, and now she’s stepping back into music with a real confidence."

JESSICA SIMPSON SHOWS EX WHAT HE'S MISSING AFTER 'PAINFUL' SPLIT

Simpson’s vocal producer, Bart Schoudel, added that the singer has "so much s--- to say" and that "she’s been through it on so many levels."

In the video, Simpson said, "'Leave'… is a hard lyric for me to write. It was tapping into some stuff that was scary… but I needed to get it out."

Jessica Simpson at Achievement Awards

Simpson previously opened up about how creating new music has helped her heart heal. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Footwear News via Getty Images)

Simpson previously opened up about how creating new music has helped her heart heal.

"I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much," she told People magazine. "Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life."

"I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around, but I’m one of the lucky ones," she added. 

"At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jessica Simpson holds her daughter Birdie Mae and is surrounded by husband Eric and daughter and son Maxwell and Ace at an event for the Jessica Simpson Collection

Simpson and Johnson share three children — daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and share three children — daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.

In January, Simpson shared that the couple "have been living separately," but did not reveal any details on the timeline of their split.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said in a statement to People.

Photo of Jessica Simpson in her music studio side by side a zoomed in version of the same photo

In December, Simpson shared a glamorous photo of herself sitting next to some musical gear while wearing a white romper with a black fishnet midriff paired with matching black fishnets and platform boots. (Jessica Simpson/Instagram)

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November, as Simpson began working on a musical comeback.

In December, Simpson shared a glamorous photo of herself on social media with the caption, "I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending