Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reprise roles in ‘Take Me Out’ in its limited return to Broadway

"Take Me Out" is coming back to Broadway with "Modern Family" actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and former "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams both reprising their roles.

The Tony award-winning play written by Richard Greenberg, directed by Scott Ellis and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler will be playing for 14 weeks at the Schoenfeld Theatre, beginning on Oct. 27.

The play ran for a limited run this past spring and received four Tony nominations. The play is about Darren Lemming, a fictional baseball professional baseball player played by Williams who comes out as gay. Ferguson won the Tony for featured actor in the play for his role of Lemming's business manager.

"Fran and I are so honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings," producer Barry Weissler said in a statement. "We were blown away when we saw it at the Hayes earlier this year… After being big fans when the play premiered back in 2004, we were struck by how relevant and timely it continues to be."

When the play was run last spring, leaked photos made their way to the internet of Williams in the nude, as the locker room scenes in the show contain full-frontal male nudity.

The play took place at Hayes Theater, where the leaked videos and images were taken, even though individuals watching the play were required to lock up their phones during the show.

After the recording was leaked, the "Modern Family" actor took to Twitter to express his anger for the video that surfaced.

"I’m appalled by the disrespect shown to the actors of our company whose vulnerability on stage every night is crucial to ‘Take Me Out,'" co-star Ferguson shared via Twitter. "Anyone who applauds or trivializes this behavior has no place in the theater which has always been a safe space for artists & audience members."

After the viral photos and videos circulated, Second Stage Theater also put out announcement about their strict no phone policy and added "additional staff at the theater to enforce the policy."