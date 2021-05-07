'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams leaving show after 12 seasons

"Grey's Anatomy" actor Jesse Williams is exiting the ABC series after 12 seasons.

Williams' last episode as Dr. Jackson Avery on the medical drama will air on May 20.

Williams' departure from Grey Sloan Memorial was revealed on Thursday night's episode titled "Look Up Child." After reuniting with his estranged father Robert (Eric Roberts) and ex-wife, April Kepner (Sarah Drew), he came to the realization he wants to take over his family's foundation in Boston, Mass.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed Williams' exit in a statement with Deadline.

'GREY'S ANATOMY' TEASES RETURN OF ANOTHER BELOVED CHARACTER

"Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift," Vernoff said. "Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years."

Additionally, Williams said in a statement that he "will be forever grateful" for his time on the series.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie," Williams shared with the outlet. "As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."

Williams first joined "Grey's Anatomy" in Season 6 as a recurring character. He became a full-time cast member in Season 7. Viewers watched his character get married, have a child and go through a divorce, all the while saving lives at Grey Sloan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deadline notes that "Grey's Anatomy" has yet to be renewed for its 18th season "but is expected to be." The contract lies on the futures of stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., the report says.