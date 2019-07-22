Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

TV personality Jesse James offers reward for return of dog

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Reality TV star Jesse James is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of one of his beloved dogs.

James in an Instagram post says the 6-year-old French bulldog named Coco went missing in the Newport, Rhode Island area last Tuesday.

In a previous post James had offered a $2,000 reward for the return of his dog "no questions asked."

INSIDE JESSE JAMES' MESSY LOVE LIFE

He said in that post Coco "only has eyes for me and won't want to stay with anyone else."

James, founder of West Coast Choppers motorcycle customizing business, was the star of "Jesse James is a Dead Man" on Spike TV and "Monster Garage" on the Discovery Channel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He says there have been reported sightings of the dog but none have panned out.