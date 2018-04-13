'Jersey Shore's' Jenni 'JWoww' Farley reveals she had miscarriage in 2011: 'I couldn't handle life'

Jenni "JWoww" Farley revealed during Thursday night’s episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" that she suffered a miscarriage in 2011.

Farley, 32, told her co-star Mike “The Situation" Sorrentino about the miscarriage during a serious conversation. Farley said she became pregnant with now-husband Roger Matthews in 2011 shortly before filming the fourth season of the hit MTV reality show in Italy.

"I was a mess in Italy," Farley told Sorrentino. "Right before Italy, like three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed. And me and Roger actually lost a baby, like I ended up pregnant. Not a lot of people know."

Farley said she was put on medication including Xanax to help cope with the losses. She said the Xanax made her "groggy."

"And they put me on medication because of it, I couldn’t handle life," she recalled. "Then I started taking uppers with it, segway right into Italy. I was a f---ing mess."

This is not the first time Farley revealed she had a miscarriage. In 2014, she posted on Instagram that she lost her baby, People reported. She and her husband, Roger, have two children, 3-year-old Meilani Alexandra and 23-month-old Greyson Valor.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" airs Thursdays on MTV.