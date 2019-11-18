'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, wife tell of miscarriage after he got out of prison

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, revealed they suffered a miscarriage shortly after he was released from prison.

The reality TV star served eight months in federal prison for tax fraud before his release in September. Speaking on “Strahan, Sara & Keke” Monday, the couple opened up about losing their first pregnancy six to seven weeks in.

“Being the type-A personality that I am, when Mike was away, I was tracking my cycle and all that,” Lauren explained to the hosts. “It worked out perfectly that when he came home, I was ovulating within two days… So the night he came home we actually conceived.”

‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR MIKE ‘THE SITUATION’ SORRENTINO CLAPS BACK AFTER STEROID ACCUSATIONS

Unfortunately, she explained that they lost the baby at “six or seven weeks.”

It’s been months since Sorrentino was released from prison and more than a year since he and Lauren tied the knot in a highly publicized event that aired on the MTV reality series’ revival, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” which just finished airing its third season. The couple’s engagement, wedding and legal issues have all been key plot points in recent episodes.

'JERSEY SHORE' STAR MIKE SORRENTINO TALKS PRISON LIFE WITH MICHAEL COHEN, BILLY MCFARLAND

“It was heart-wrenching,” Lauren said of the miscarriage. When we found out we were pregnant, I felt like, ‘This is why we went through all these challenges for years,’ and that it was our time and it was our blessing.

She continued: “I rely on my faith to get me through everything in life, especially the challenging things we’ve gone through. If I didn’t have my faith, I wouldn’t be here.”

The couple explained that they wanted to share this aspect of their lives, as negative as it is, because being on TV and letting the world into their story has helped them through struggles in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was really difficult, and we share so much of our life and we’ve already shared so many negative things that we’ve gone through that I didn’t want to hold this in,” Lauren explained. “I wanted to share it with other people going through it and be honest so that I can heal through the process.”