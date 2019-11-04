'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrates first wedding anniversary

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The 37-year-old star took to Instagram to mark the big occasion and share a photo of him and Pesce having dessert at Anjelica’s Restaurant in New Jersey.

“Living My Blessed Life,” he captioned the image, borrowing from his own “Jersey Shore” catchphrase — “Living My Best Life.”

It’s been roughly two months since Sorrentino was released from prison and exactly one year since he and his college sweetheart tied the knot in a highly publicized event that aired on MTV’s revival of the popular reality show, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

On Sunday, he marked the occasion even further by sharing the steamy anniversary gift that Lauren gave him. He posted a series of images in which his wife posed in some sultry lingerie in professionally shot boudoir photos.

“Beside Every Strong Man is an Even Stronger Woman 💯 Thank you for an amazing Anniversary Gift 🎁 The other Photos are for Bds eyes 👀 Only,” he captioned the post.

The MTV “Jersey Shore” star was released from prison on Sept. 10 after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion, inmate records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons indicate.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Sorrentino, 37, said in a statement at the time. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Sorrentino surrendered in January to the Otisville Correctional Facility in New York after he was sentenced to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. He also told the judge that he was overcoming years of drug and alcohol abuse.

The reality star will have to complete 500 hours of community service following his release and was ordered to pay $123,913 in restitution, in addition to a $10,000 fine, People magazine reported.

Fox News Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.