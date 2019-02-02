Jerry Seinfeld sued over sale of $1.5 million 1958 Porsche alleged to be fake

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was sued Friday by a company claiming it purchased the “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” star’s luxury 1958 Porsche for $1.54 million only to discover it was fake.

Collector Fica Frio Limited’s lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against the legendary comic, who is known for his love of vintage cars. His show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” follows Seinfeld as he interviews other comedians while driving in fancy, vintage vehicles. Seinfeld is a collector of vintage cars, Newsday reported.

The lawsuit stated Fica Frio’s representatives paid $1.54 million at a March 2016 auction in Amelia Island, Florida. The price included the 10 percent auction house commission.

ELECTRIC PORSCHE IS SO POPULAR THAT IT'S DOUBLING PRODUCTION TARGETS

The lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages including the costs associated with the purchase, said they learned the car was not authentic. Fica Frio is based in the Channel Islands.

The auction summary of the Porsche boasted that it was “FROM THE JERRY SEINFELD COLLECTION” and said it was a “stunning example of a rare thoroughbred Porsche.”

Seinfeld allegedly sent out auction notices for the car describing it as a 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated that car was described as "[having] the distinction of being the only Carrera Speedster known to have been finished at the factory in Auratium Green."

Seinfeld left a voicemail in June to “offer my apology for this nuisance and assure you that you will be completely indemnified,” according to the lawsuit, Newsday reported. The “Seinfeld” star also said he “would love to know how your guys figured it out because I find that to be interesting cause that’s impressive my guys did not I guess see anything amiss with the car when I bought it,” according to the lawsuit.

“After being informed by Fica Frio that the vehicle is not authentic, Mr. Seinfeld orally accepted, in a voicemail audio recording, Fica Frio’s offer to rescind the sale of the Vehicle and return to Fica Frio the purchase price that Fica Frio had paid to Mr. Seinfeld, plus all costs it incurred, in exchange for Fica Frio returning the Vehicle to Mr. Seinfeld,” the lawsuit stated, according to Page Six. “Mr. Seinfeld breached that oral agreement, as he has not returned Fica Frio’s purchase price nor paid to Fico Frio its costs incurred, in exchange for the vehicle.”

RUSTY 1958 PORSCHE 356 STORED FOR 35 YEARS WORTH SMALL FORTUNE

Orin Snyder, Seinfeld’s lawyer, said the comedian acted in good faith.

"He has asked Fica Frio for evidence to substantiate the allegations. Fica Frio ignored Jerry and instead filed this frivolous lawsuit," Snyder said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, Snyder said, Seinfeld "is willing to do what's right and fair, and we are confident the court will support the need for an outside evaluator to examine the provenance of the car."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.