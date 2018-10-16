Rusty 1958 Porsche 356 stored for 35 years worth small fortune

Porsche is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year by auctioning a rusty car that’s been parked half as long.

And the little sports car could sell for big bucks.

The 1958 356 A 1600 “Super” Speedster was purchased as a project car in 1983, parked in a garage in Texas and left to rot. You’ve heard the story before.

All the owner got around to doing is stripping off the paint, which time has mostly replaced with corrosion.

But if you can look past the crust, the car is in pretty good condition, and its original 75 hp 1.6-liter flat-four even runs with just over 70,000 miles on it.

The interior has seen much better days and the brakes need work, but the car does have a new set of shocks.

It’ll need more than that to bring out its best, but could be worth $250,000 to anyone who puts in the effort.

As is, RM Sotheby’s expects it to sell for $125,000 to $150,000 when it’s auctioned off at the Porsche Experience Center on Oct. 27 alongside a few dozen other cars in much better shape with values in the multimillion range.

One of them is a 1956 356 A 1600 “Super” Speedster in perfect condition that’s expected to sell for over $500,000.