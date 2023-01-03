Mark Ruffalo sends prayers to Jeremy Renner, asks fans for well wishes after snowplowing accident

After Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a "weather-related" snowplow accident, his "Avengers" co-star Mark Ruffalo is asking fans to send their thoughts and prayers to his friend.

"Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery… Please send healing goodness his way," Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram Story.

On Jan. 1, representatives for Renner confirmed that the Marvel star sustained injuries Sunday.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," the statement read. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

In addition to Ruffalo, who portrays The Hulk in the Marvel Universe, other stars, including "Loki" actress Tara Strong, sent good wishes after discovering the devastating news.

"My sweet Jeremy Renner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the MCU. Sending you and your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery."

Strong shared a throwback photo of her and Renner acting together.

"Terminator" star Robert Patrick tweeted, "Sending up thoughts and prayers for @JeremyRenner!"

"A Dark Foe" actress Simonna said she was restless after hearing the news about Renner.

"Jesus Christ... Jer… Couldn’t even sleep all night - anxiety x5000… Why all the bad things always happen to the most amazing, kindest, most loving people… Hang in there @JeremyRenner…. Please everybody send your prayers," the actress wrote.

A source told People magazine on Monday that Renner's injuries were "extensive." The "Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel star's rep shared that Renner is "receiving excellent care."

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. The Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Following the news, other stars sent their well-wishes to Renner, 51. Actor Josh Gad tweeted, "My God. Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family."

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director and new co-chairman of DC Studios, James Gunn, wrote: "My heart is with @JeremyRenner."

The two-time Oscar nominee is known for his popular role as Hawkeye, a member of the superhero Avengers squad.

"The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."

Fox News Digital's Mariah Haas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.