Jeremy Renner shares he's home from hospital as he recovers from horrific snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner revealed he's home from the hospital in a post shared to Twitter on Monday.

Renner, 52, responded to a tweet shared by the "Mayor of Kingstown" Twitter account about the premiere of season two.

"Mike and Iris found calm among the chaos. The #MayorOfKingstown season 2 premiere is available NOW on @paramountplus," the tweet read alongside stills from the show.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Renner responded.

It's unclear when Renner was discharged from the hospital, however season two of "Mayor of Kingstown" premiered on Jan. 15. The actor stars as Mike McLusky in the thriller.

Representatives for Renner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Also on Monday, the "Avengers" actor showed off the snow-covered view he is "missing" during his recovery.

"Missing my happy place," Renner captioned a photo shared to his Instagram story.

Renner was run over by a snowcat on Jan. 1 as he was attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow at his home in Nevada. The actor suffered severe injuries in the snowplow accident and was airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

"Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," Renner's representative told Fox News Digital at the time. "He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

Renner gave an update on his recovery journey on social media. Recently, he showed off an "ICU spa moment" he had with his family.

"ICU Spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you, for your love."

Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox News Digital the accident could have been fatal, and while Renner's recovery is going well, he will likely face a difficult road, extensive rehab and potential chronic pain.

Glatter told Fox News Digital that the progress Renner has made after sustaining such severe injuries is "encouraging," especially considering that the accident could easily have been fatal.

"Getting run over by a nearly 15,000-pound piece of heavy machinery may not only be life-threatening, but life ending," Glatter said. "The very fact that Renner has survived and is making good progress thus far is certainly encouraging."

The physician, who treated athletes during the 2016 Rio Olympics, also weighed in on whether Renner will ever be able to return to the big screen as an action star.

"The risk of long-term or chronic pain resulting from all of his injuries [such as possible rib fractures, a potential sternal fracture and cardiac contusion] presents ongoing challenges for rehabilitation," he said.

"That said, his ability to return to acting will be determined by how his rehabilitation progresses."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.