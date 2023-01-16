Jeremy Renner is missing his 'happy place' following severe injuries from snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner showed off the snow-covered view he is "missing" while he recovers from severe injuries he obtained in a snowplow accident.

The "Mayor of Kingstown" actor has been in the hospital for over two weeks.

"Missing my happy place," Renner captioned a photo shared to his Instagram story Monday.

Renner has kept fans updated with his recovery journey on social media. Recently, the "Avengers" star showed off an "ICU spa moment" he had with his family.

"ICU Spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you, for your love."

Renner, 52, was run over by a snowcat on Jan. 1 while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow.

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. He was reportedly the "only involved party in the incident."

"Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," Renner's representative told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam shared in a press conference that deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 1. Balaam said the Mt. Rose area got three feet of snow the previous night, and "multiple cars" had been abandoned overnight.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"While it was not snowing at the time of the accident, Mt. Rose Highway was closed," he said. By 9:30 a.m., first responders arrived. At 9:56 a.m., "Mr. Renner was taken via care flight" to a hospital.

Balaam also described how the accident involving the "Mission: Impossible" actor happened. Per Balaam, a personal vehicle of Renner's, which was being driven by a family member, became stuck. Renner subsequently retrieved his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat.

After successfully towing his own vehicle out of his driveway, Renner got out of the snowcat, and the massive snow groomer started to roll.

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat," Balaam said. "Based on our investigation, it's at this point Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

"We believe this was a tragic accident," Balaam said. "This investigation is ongoing. We do not suspect any foul play.

"After Mr. Renner was run over by the PistenBully, neighbors ran out to help Mr. Renner."

In December, Renner showed his five million Twitter followers just how serious conditions can be on the mountain.

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland," he tweeted, including a picture of a snow-covered vehicle.

Renner became a two-time Oscar nominee with "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." He earned his own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye," after multiple appearances in Marvel films, including "The Avengers" series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.