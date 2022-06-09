'Jeopardy!' champion Ryan Long, a ride-share driver, on his final game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" champion Ryan Long insists he didn't throw his final game.

Long, a ride-share driver, lasted for 16 "Jeopardy!" games and took home a total of $299,400. He played his last game Monday and lost to Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic.

"I saw somebody say that I threw the game," he told USA Today. "I didn't throw the game. I didn't lay down for it, but I wasn't sad that I lost either. I felt like I was maybe ready to go, but I didn't lay down. But I knew I wasn't on my top form that day, when the Daily Double with Dr. King came up."

"I've done projects on Dr. King. I've studied Dr. King. My mother told me about Dr. King growing up. I knew he went to Boston and lived there, but when I got that question, when I blanked on it, I was like, "Alright, well. That's probably a sign." And I was just a little slower on the buzzer that day than normal. But I'm not taking anything away from Eric. He played a hell of a game."

Now that Long has competed on "Jeopardy!," he just wants to spend time fishing with his son and isn't sure what he's going to do with the money.

"I've been telling people I just want to take my son fishing," he told the outlet. "That's pretty much where I'm at."

"I've got to get a bunch of stuff figured out before I can even go kind of crazy. I just made my first ever appointment with an accountant today. I never had a need for an accountant, or a lawyer. Now, I'm looking into getting both, and it's really trippy."

Long will compete in the Tournament of Champions and is spending time preparing.

"I'm definitely going to concentrate on endurance and stamina because that was not a thing that I thought about at all before I went the first time, just the sheer act of standing there under the lights all day and hustling back and forth between wardrobe and makeup and the stage," he explained. "I'm going to try to trim down a little bit, and I'll see what happens."

Before appearing on "Jeopardy!," Long worked as a ride-share driver. He hopes his 16-game run on the game show will inspire others to go after their dreams.