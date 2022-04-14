'Jeopardy!' names Michael Davies permanent showrunner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" has made things official, naming Michael Davies its permanent showrunner.

Davies announced in a "Jeopardy!" blog post Thursday that he accepted an offer from the show to become the permanent replacement for the ousted Mike Richards.

"Today, I am delighted to announce that I have accepted Sony’s offer to become the show’s full-time executive producer," Davies wrote. "I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But, for now, I just want to thank everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support."

Davies, 56, has a history as an executive producer, with roles including "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and "Talking Dead." Davies became interim executive producer of "Jeopardy!" in August after a series of scandals that led to Richards’ termination.

As for who will host the trivia show, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue those responsibilities for the remainder of season 38, which ends in July. Sony is expected to make a decision on a permanent full-time host at that time.

Richards, 46, was named the show’s permanent host this summer after an exhaustive search for Alex Trebek’s replacement.

It wasn’t long, however, until scandal arose. Comments Richards previously made during a podcast — as well as accusations of poor workplace conduct — took headlines by storm.

After a few weeks, Richards stepped down as host but was set to remain as executive producer on the show. Continued backlash forced Sony and Richards to part ways completely, and he will no longer serve as either host or executive producer.

"Not looking forward to seeing Mike Richards host tonight's Jeopardy," one fan said on Twitter at the time.

"Hate-watching the premiere of #MikeRichards as the new host of #jeopardy," said another.

Richards had taped five episodes of "Jeopardy!" before stepping down as host, which equates to about a day's worth of filming, according to Today.