Jenny McCarthy believes Suzanne Somers 'shattered' Hollywood stereotypes: 'An irreplaceable national treasure'

In the days following beloved actress Suzanne Somers' death, many of her peers have shared their profound sadness, acknowledging the tremendous impact the actress had on the world and throughout Hollywood.

Jenny McCarthy, who once played the late star's TV daughter, is no different, telling Fox News Digital that Somers' impact is engrained in her forever.

"Suzanne instilled in me the powerful lesson that stereotypes are meant to be shattered. In Hollywood, she burst onto the scene as an endearing, drop-dead-gorgeous comedic actress of our era. She fearlessly embraced her goofy side and took on the formidable titans of Hollywood and Big Pharma with unwavering courage," McCarthy shared.

SUZANNE SOMERS' HUSBAND ALAN HAMEL GAVE HER ROMANTIC LOVE POEM HOURS BEFORE HER DEATH

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Her influence on me was profound. I devoured all 26 of her books, which unmistakably demonstrated her profound calling to inspire countless women to harmonize alternative medicine with modern health care. This is a mission that deeply resonates with my own life."

Somers fought breast cancer for over two decades. She succumbed to her battle at the age of 76.

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan , her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," a representative for Somers told Fox News Digital on Sunday. "A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McCarthy previously shared a touching tribute to Instagram following Somers' death, writing in part, "I lost a friend today… She taught me so much and I will forever be grateful for her kindness, her mentoring and her sense of humor that touched so many of us. We will miss you."

In her post, McCarthy included photos of the two women on set together from "The Jenny McCarthy Show," which McCartney says are her fondest memories with Somers.

"While there are countless cherished memories to select from, one that forever holds a special place in my heart is her unforgettable portrayal of Chrissy Snow as my on-screen mother… during my MTV sketch comedy days. Her performance was a true gem, and she remains, now and forever, an irreplaceable national treasure," McCarthy said.

Known for her original portrayal of Chrissy Snow on the hit television program "Three's Company," Somers was famously fired after she asked to be paid more money. After four seasons, Somers asked for a pay raise from $30,000 to $150,000 per episode, which was comparable to her co-star John Ritter's salary. She was let go from the program instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To this day, McCarthy recognizes the sacrifice Somers made as a woman advocating for herself. "I remain profoundly saddened by the decision made by 'Three's Company' to part ways with one of the most iconic characters in television history, all in the name of ‘setting an example’ for demanding equal pay. This incident occurred back in 1980, but regrettably, such injustices persist to this day. Suzanne ultimately emerged victorious, achieving success in every subsequent decade. Her unwavering determination and resolute stance served as a beacon, lighting the path for others willing to risk it all to claim the recognition and compensation they rightfully deserve," she told Fox News Digital.

"Typically, when one encounters a bombshell in Hollywood, adoration isn't the first thought that comes to mind. It's easy to feel a touch of envy when faced with someone who appears as divine as a goddess, and there's no denying that Suzanne exuded an otherworldly allure," McCarthy continued in her praise for the late star. "However, she shattered the stereotype, proving that beauty could coexist with humor, charm, and a deeply endearing personality."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.