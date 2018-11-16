Jennifer Lopez flaunts her thong on music video set

Jennifer Lopez just proved she can rock just about anything.

BAD BUNNY SAYS HE WAS STARSTRUCK BY JENNIFER LOPEZ

On Thursday, the triple-threat star was spotted in Miami, Florida, on the set of a new music video with DJ Khaled -- and of course, she turned heads. But it wasn’t her outfit so much as her undergarments that had the people on set doing a double take.

Lopez sported a white crop top and wide-leg gray trousers, but it was her high-waisted gray thong that was intentionally hoisted up on her hips and above her pant line that got everyone’s attention.

BAD BUNNY AND JENNIFER LOPEZ RELEASE FLIRTY MUSIC VIDEO

Naturally, the sexy look accentuated the 49-year-old entertainer’s already enviable abs, and the thong — of course — perfectly matched her pants.

As if this weren’t enough, Lopez just released her new song, “Limitless,” for the soundtrack of her upcoming film, Second Act. She performed the moving anthem at this year’s American Music Awards, opening up to ET’s Keltie Knight about the song before the epic performance.

DEREK HOUGH REVEALS HOW JENNIFER LOPEZ IS LAYING DOWN THE LAW ON 'WORLD OF DANCE'

“I feel so blessed to have Sia write this song for this movie,” she told ET. “Everything that it’s about. I’m excited [for people to] see the performance. It’s, for me, the movie and this song is what the world needs right now. I’m just so proud that I get to do it. Super excited.”