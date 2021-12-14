Ben Affleck 'still would've been drinking' if he'd stayed married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck revealed he'd probably still be drinking if he had remained "trapped" in marriage with Jennifer Garner.

Affleck, 49, opened up about the end of his marriage to Garner, 49, during a recent appearance on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show."

"We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking," Affleck told Stern (via Page Six).

"Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped," he explained.

Drinking had been Affleck's solution to dealing with his unhappy marriage.

"I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

"Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage," Affleck added.

Affleck slammed tabloids for getting the story about his divorce from Garner wrong. He also claimed the relationship ended on good terms.

"Everything you read [in the news about the divorce] was bulls---. The truth was we took our time, we made our decision … We grew apart," he said. "We had a marriage that didn’t work. This happens. She’s somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer."

"We did it amicably" Affleck said. "We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes, but fundamentally, it was always underpinned with a respect. I knew she was a good mom. I always hoped she knew I was a good dad. I knew I was."

Since finalizing his divorce with Garner in 2018, Affleck struggled with sobriety and reentered the dating scene. Recently, Affleck rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The "Hustlers" star and "Argo" director were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004, and Affleck later married Garner in 2005.