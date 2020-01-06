Jennifer Lopez receives a sweet note from Alex Rodriguez after Golden Globe loss

Even if she didn't win a Golden Globe on Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez is still a winner to Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez, 50, was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her work in "Hustlers" -- and was a favorite to win -- but the award instead went to Laura Dern, who starred in "Marriage Story."

After Dern took the prize, Rodriguez, 44, posted a photo on Instagram with a loving note to his fiancée, reminding her that it's not always about winning.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS HOST RICKY GERVAIS TEARS INTO HOLLYWOOD ELITE, DISNEY, AMAZON, APPLE

"Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," Rodriguez said in the caption. "To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion," he continued. "To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion."

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS DRESS FALLS FLAT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

He concluded: "To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it."

The photo featured Lopez on the red carpet before the event, sporting a white, green and gold gown.

The songstress commented on the post, simply saying, "You are my everything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez's last Golden Globe nomination came in 1998 for her performance in "Selena." She is currently considered a strong candidate for an Oscar nomination for her "Hustlers" role.