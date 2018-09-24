Jennifer Lopez falls during Las Vegas 'All I Have' concert, gracefully recovers

Jennifer Lopez gracefully recovered after taking a small fall during one of her last shows for her Las Vegas “All I Have” residency over the weekend.

Lopez was seen on video shaking fans’ hands along the stage when she slipped. She seemed unfazed, however, and got right back up while singing her hit “Dance Again.”

One Twitter user posted a video of the fall and said the 49-year-old singer handled “a fall like a pro.”

Celebrities who attended the show also seemed to not mind the slip. Lopez posed for pictures with Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Dua Lipa and Becky G after her show. Selena Gomez also attended the show, as well as Lopez’s boyfriend, baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

"Awesome show," Alba captioned the group picture on Instagram.

Lopez wrote in her Instagram post, “Fun night w these beauties... @jessicaalba @dualipa @iambeckyg @sofiavergara and @arod he’s a beauty too ♥️ #allihavefinal15 #show5 #4showstogo #letsgetit @phvegas”

Gomez also shared on her Instagram Story a text message she sent to Lopez after the show that read: "I wanted to tell you how much you inspired me tonight!!! I haven't felt that free in my entire life!"

Lopez is currently wrapping up her last four shows at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood.