Jennifer Lopez says Diddy apologized to Alex Rodriguez after questionable Instagram comment on sultry picture

Jennifer Lopez revealed that her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs reached out to her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, to apologize after he wrote a questionable comment underneath one of her Instagram photos.

“He wrote Alex after [commenting],” the “World of Dance” judge, 49, said on Power 105.1’s "The Breakfast Club" on Wednesday. “He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’”

Lopez noted that she didn’t harbor any hard feelings about Combs’ “OMG” comment, which was followed by a heart-eyes emoji and immediately spurred former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez to leave his own loving message, writing “Lucky me” with a heart emoji. “We were together so many years ago. It’s just like – we were kids, you know?”

The “Hustlers” star also told the radio show that she wasn’t taken aback by Rodriguez’s reaction and loves that he speaks his mind so freely. “He doesn’t play. He’s a crazy Dominican,” she joked. “Do not disrespect that man.”

Diddy and Lopez dated from 1999 and into the new millennium before splitting in 2001. During their two-year stint, the pair garnered major headlines for their over-the-top romance and red carpet looks. In 2000, Lopez stole the show when she debuted an iconic Grammys look in a see-through green Versace dress with a deep plunging V-cut from her chest down to her navel.

The exes reunited last year during the final night of Lopez’s Las Vegas residency where Lopez sang to Diddy, who was front-and-center while her beau, A-Rod, watched over the performance.

The couple announced their engagement last month and have actively embraced their blended family and have wholly welcomed each other’s children. Lopez is a mother to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, which whom she shares with Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.