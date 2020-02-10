Jennifer Lopez stuns in curve-hugging cocktail dress for Oscars after-party despite Academy snub

Jennifer Lopez knows how to kick off a party.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday night to show off the sparkling sea-green cocktail dress, which highlighted a daring thigh split and a dangerously low-cut V neck, she wore for an Academy Award after-party in Los Angeles.

The “Hustlers” star completed her look with silver platforms to enhance long, lean stems.

“Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor,” Lopez captioned the snap.

While Lopez was nominated for best supporting actress at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Academy did not recognize her work this year, Elle magazine reported. Therefore the star and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were not seen on the red carpet or at the ceremony.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ TO INVITE EXES TO SUMMER 2020 WEDDING: REPORT

LADY GAGA PRAISES JLO, SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW AFTER DECLARING SHE 'BETTER HEAR NO LIP-SYNCING'

The outlet also noted Lopez was not tapped as a presenter either.

Lopez was originally considered a front-runner for her “Hustlers” role as Ramona Vega, a no-nonsense stripper who mentors newcomer Destiny (Constance Wu) before pulling her into a high-profiled crime scheme.

Still, Lopez has been keeping busy. Just last weekend, the singer/actress famously performed alongside Shakira in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And fresh off the Super Bowl LIV stage, Lopez has just months left to prepare for her upcoming wedding to the former Yankees star, as multiple reports say the nuptials will take place this summer.

"Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official," a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the pair will be "inviting their exes."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW PERFORMANCE UPSETS FANS WITH TOO SUBTLE KOBE BRYANT TRIBUTE

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S DAUGHTER EMME JOINS HER FOR SUPER BOWL LIV HALFTIME SHOW

While the source did not reveal which exes of the bride and groom will score invites, there's a possibility the father of Lopez's twins, Marc Anthony, may be in attendance, as well as Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez and Anthony share twins Max and Emme, 11. Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with Scurtis.

Lopez finalized her divorce from Anthony in 2014 while Rodriguez and Scurtis called it quits back in 2008.

The insider further claimed that the wedding will not be "huge." Instead, the power couple plans to be surrounded by their "closest family and friends."

CELEBS REACT TO JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

CELEBS REACT TO JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

"Both of their children will play a big part in the wedding," the insider told ET.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.