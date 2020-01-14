Jennifer Lopez on her one career regret, what's left on her bucket list

Jennifer Lopez is taking a moment to reflect on her past and also look toward her future.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its 2020 Hollywood Issue, the 50-year-old star revealed the one role that she didn't take 17 years ago that still haunts her to this day: the 2002 movie "Unfaithful."

"I should have known that Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn’t,” she said of the drama-thriller film's director.

JENNIFER LOPEZ STUNS IN NEW VERSACE CAMPAIGN

“Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her," Lopez said of Lane who starred in the leading role as Connie Sumner and earned an Oscar nomination for her part.

Lopez added: "But when I think about that, I was offered it, and I had the opportunity... I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do."

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S PRODUCTION COMPANY SUED FOR $40M BY WOMAN WHO INSPIRED STAR'S 'HUSTLERS' CHARACTER

Despite not taking on the role, the superstar has appeared in many other movies throughout her career, including her most recent film, "Hustlers," which landed her a Golden Globe nomination -- and what many are saying should have earned her an Oscar nom.

In addition to being an actress, Lopez is also a mom of two and a Grammy-nominated artist, who is set to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira -- but there is still one thing left on her bucket list.

JENNIFER LOPEZ DENIES 'HUSTLERS' RUMOR SHE USED BODY DOUBLE FOR POLE DANCE

“It’s always a career thing that they ask about, and I think, Oh, yeah. Direct. But if you’re saying bucket list, I would say I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali," Lopez revealed.

She continued: "Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have fantasies like that," Lopez added.