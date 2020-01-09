Constance Wu's comments aren't the reason that 'Fresh Off the Boat' is ending after Season 6, ABC boss says

Despite how she reacted to the show’s Season 6 renewal, an ABC boss says that Constance Wu isn’t the reason that “Fresh Off the Boat” is ending.

In November, the network announced that the show will end when the current season concludes. The announcement came roughly six months after Wu made headlines for seemingly being upset that the series was renewed in the first place. Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke asserted that Wu’s comments have nothing to do with the choice to end the sitcom.

“Constance actually was incredible this season on the show, and we were thrilled to have her there. [Ending the series] really was a joint decision between us and [20th Century Fox] and the creators,” she said (via TVLine). “We all felt] that, given the life of these characters, it was time to move on. Eddie’s graduating from high school and moving out of the house. It just felt like it’s coming to its natural story conclusion.”

At the time of the announcement in May 2019, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star tweeted, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F---.”

She followed up later saying, “F---ing hell.”

A fan congratulated Wu on the show’s renewal saying it was “great news.”

“No it’s not,” Wu responded in a since-deleted tweet.

Wu, 37, also reportedly commented on the "Fresh Off the Boat" Instagram account that announced the renewal news.

“Dislike,” Wu wrote under the post, according to Variety.

The following day, Wu took to Twitter to explain herself.

"I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB," she wrote.

"I've gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable — so obviously I don't dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant."

"Fresh Off the Boat" will end with a two-part series finale set to air on Feb. 21.

