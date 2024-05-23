Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' co-star intercepts Ben Affleck divorce question on press tour in Mexico

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A reporter put Jennifer Lopez on the spot Wednesday, asking the singer a pointed question about the Ben Affleck divorce rumors while she was doing press for her upcoming film.

Jenny from the block was in Mexico City, Mexico, to promote "Atlas," which she also produced. Sitting on stage with co-star Simu Liu, the duo fielded questions from reporters.

"Your divorce - Ben Affleck - is real? These rumors?" one unidentified individual asked.

Without skipping a beat, Liu interjected. "Okay, we're not doing that," he said. "Thank you so much, I really appreciate it."

Although she initially smiled when the remark was made, Lopez told the reporter, "You know better than that."

"C'mon. Don't come in here with that energy, please," Liu added.

Later, Liu praised Lopez for her commitment to diversity. "Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I'm here and the reason why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity. And she's a boss."

Rumors about Lopez's relationship have circulated for weeks, speculating that there might be trouble in paradise for the reunited couple, who married two summers ago after reconnecting 17 years after ending their first engagement.

A source close to Lopez recently told Fox News Digital that the couple are "living separately" for the time being.

Speculation has been fueled by Lopez attending several events solo, beginning in early May when Affleck did not accompany her to the Met Gala. Since Lopez was a co-chair for the event, some fans found it peculiar that the "Gone Girl" actor wasn't there to support his wife.

The previous evening, Affleck attended and took part in the live roast special of Tom Brady, where his performance was slammed.

Prior to being photographed together on several occasions this past week, Lopez and Affleck hadn't previously been spotted out together in public since March.

A representative for Lopez did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.