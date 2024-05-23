Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' co-star intercepts Ben Affleck divorce question on press tour in Mexico

Jennifer Lopez told the reporter, 'You know better than that.'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Guests arrive at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebration Video

Guests arrive at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot during an extravagant three-day celebration at Affleck's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

A reporter put Jennifer Lopez on the spot Wednesday, asking the singer a pointed question about the Ben Affleck divorce rumors while she was doing press for her upcoming film.

Jenny from the block was in Mexico City, Mexico, to promote "Atlas," which she also produced. Sitting on stage with co-star Simu Liu, the duo fielded questions from reporters.

"Your divorce - Ben Affleck - is real? These rumors?" one unidentified individual asked.

Jennifer Lopez in a dress with a white top and black skirt smiles on the carpet inset a close up image of JLo at the same event showing off her gorgeous green stone necklace

Jennifer Lopez was asked directly about Ben Affleck divorce rumors while promoting her upcoming film, "Atlas," in Mexico City, Mexico.

Without skipping a beat, Liu interjected. "Okay, we're not doing that," he said. "Thank you so much, I really appreciate it."

Although she initially smiled when the remark was made, Lopez told the reporter, "You know better than that." 

"C'mon. Don't come in here with that energy, please," Liu added.

Later, Liu praised Lopez for her commitment to diversity. "Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I'm here and the reason why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity. And she's a boss." 

Simu Liu in a green collar shirt stands next to Jennifer Lopez in a sparkly jumpsuit next to Brad Peyton in an orange linen shirt on the carpet

Jennifer Lopez is pictured in Mexico with her co-stars Simu Liu and Brad Peyton. (Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Rumors about Lopez's relationship have circulated for weeks, speculating that there might be trouble in paradise for the reunited couple, who married two summers ago after reconnecting 17 years after ending their first engagement. 

A source close to Lopez recently told Fox News Digital that the couple are "living separately" for the time being.

Jennifer Lopez in a fitted sparkly Schiaparelli dress at the Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez attended the Met Gala alone in May. The previous night, Ben Affleck took heat for his performance at the Tom Brady roast. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Speculation has been fueled by Lopez attending several events solo, beginning in early May when Affleck did not accompany her to the Met Gala. Since Lopez was a co-chair for the event, some fans found it peculiar that the "Gone Girl" actor wasn't there to support his wife.

The previous evening, Affleck attended and took part in the live roast special of Tom Brady, where his performance was slammed.

JLo and Ben Affleck in his black BMW in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured driving in Los Angeles on May 19. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Prior to being photographed together on several occasions this past week, Lopez and Affleck hadn't previously been spotted out together in public since March.

Ben Affleck in a Nirvana t-shirt and jacket walks down New York stairs with wife Jennifer Lopez in a large peacoat

Before several appearances in late May, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hadn't been spotted out together since March. (MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

A representative for Lopez did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

