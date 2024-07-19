Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'not getting back together': source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on opposite coasts for their second wedding anniversary, and sources tell Fox News Digital they have nothing to celebrate right now.

"They are not getting back together," one source claims.

"They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now," the source continued, noting, "JLo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now."

The couple have been apart, with Lopez in the Hamptons and Affleck in Los Angeles, two years after they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in July 2022.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK’S 4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY SPENT APART AS SPLIT RUMORS SWIRL

Lopez was photographed leaving a gym in the Hamptons on Thursday. The "Waiting for Tonight" singer showcased her toned abs in a white bralette top and light colored sweatpants. She wore her hair in a slicked back bun and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and white sunglasses.

Affleck was photographed on Wednesday in Los Angeles, wearing a suit with a blue shirt and carrying a duffle bag, walking into his office. A source noted that lately, Affleck has been busy, "working nonstop, still at the office all of the time."

Lopez appears to be enjoying her time in New York, recently spending time with Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet.

Affleck shares three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Sam, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, with her third husband, singer Marc Anthony.

JENNIFER GARNER, BEN AFFLECK'S DAUGHTER VIOLET'S GRADUATION LEAVES ACTRESS IN TEARS

"Violet and all the kids have remained close to JLo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with JLo," the source noted.

While they bonded, Ben was spotted in California where he's filming "The Accountant 2."

According to the source, "They're not trying to work it out. They have zero plans to announce this anytime soon."

"JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Part of the thing that was so amazing to both of them was coming back with children. When JLo and Ben first started dating, he decided he wanted to dedicate himself to being a better dad to his kids and blend this happy family together," the source said.

Reps for Affleck and Lopez did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A source speculates that part of the reason for the couple’s silence about their relationship status is that the previous attention surrounding Lopez’s films earlier this year centered around her and Affleck’s romance.

First there was "This Is Me… Now: A Love Story," a romantic musical drama film to accompany her newly released album of the same name.

BEN AFFLECK ADMITS JENNIFER LOPEZ ROMANCE FORCED HIM TO MAKE MAJOR COMPROMISES: 'A RELUCTANT PARTICIPANT'

That was followed by the documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which featured intimate details about the couple.

During the documentary, Lopez revealed that her new album was inspired by love letters Affleck had written to her, and she shared them with the songwriting teams she was working with at the time.

Affleck expressed hesitation in an interview scene, saying, "Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work. They get inspired by their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director I certainly do the same things. But things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special, in part because they’re private. So, this was something of an adjustment for me."

Jane Fonda, who appeared in "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," warned Lopez against publicizing their relationship.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work," Fonda said.

She continued, "However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging."

In the documentary, Lopez laughed off Fonda’s comment and explained, "That’s just us living our life."

"JLo's done this whole movie on her love, and it's her career, and right now, she feels it's nobody's business," the source said.

BEN AFFLECK SKIPS JENNIFER LOPEZ PREMIERE AFTER LAUNCHING HOLLYWOOD LOVE TOUR AMID SPLIT RUMORS

Rumors of the couple’s split began earlier this year when they went 47 days without being spotted together. Since then, they have been seen together on rare occasions, including school graduations for Violet and Samuel.

In late June, a source close to the couple told People that the "Argo" star had removed all of his personal items from the mansion they shared ahead of the "On the Floor" hitmaker's return from her solo vacation in Italy.

Lopez is currently living at the estate, while Affleck is staying in a rental a few miles away in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to People magazine.

"He started moving out a while ago," a source told Fox News Digital last week. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK'S BODY LANGUAGE IS 'MORE PLATONIC THAN ROMANTIC' AS SPLIT RUMORS SWIRL: EXPERT

The rumors intensified when the couple listed their six-acre Beverly Hills estate for $68 million, just days after spending the 4th of July holiday apart.

Shortly before that, Lopez honored a song she released in 2021 about making changes in her life, which some people read as the star hinting at a break-up.

She posted the official music video for her song, "Cambia El Paso," on Instagram on July 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The song includes a Spanish lyric that reads, "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms," when translated to English.

Cambia El Paso, which translates to "Change the Step," includes the lyrics "one, two, three, move forward" and "all she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance."