©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father's Day amid breakup rumors: 'Our hero'

Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez facing split rumors ahead of 2nd wedding anniversary

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour as rumors swirl of troubled marriage Video

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour as rumors swirl of troubled marriage

Fox News Correspondent Christina Coleman has the latest as the superstar looks to spend time with her family on 'Fox News Live.'

Ben Affleck received some love from Jennifer Lopez on Father's Day.

Lopez, 54, shared a black and white snap on her Instagram stories of Affleck, 51, from 2001 when he starred as Rafe McCawley in "Pearl Harbor."

Despite rumored tensions in their relationship, she honored her husband on his big day with a short and sweet shout-out underneath the social media share.

"Our hero," Lopez wrote with a white heart emoji. "Happy Father's Day."

Ben Affleck pictured from Pearl Harbor thanks to wife Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez sent a Father's Day message to husband Ben Affleck. (Instagram/Getty Images)

Affleck co-parents his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. 

Garner and Affleck initially met on the set of "Pearl Harbor," but their relationship began years later. They married in June 2005, and ultimately went their separate ways in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Ben Affleck sits in the cockpit in Pearl Harbor snap

Jennifer Lopez wished Ben Affleck a happy Father's Day on Sunday amid reported tension in their marriage. (Instagram/Jennifer Lopez)

Ben Affleck wears suit and tie with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck married in 2005 and were officially divorced in 2018. (Angela Weiss)

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer has teenage twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The former couple first met in 1998, but sparks didn't fly until 2004 when Lopez and Anthony were engaged and married at her Beverly Hills home.

They announced their separation in 2011, and by 2014 their divorce was finalized.

Ben and Jen were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film, "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were set to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez walk Golden Globes red carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married for a decade before their divorce was finalized in 2014. (Getty Images)

Nearly 20 years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise midnight wedding ceremony nearly two years ago.

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been quietly trying to sell their $60.8 million Beverly Hills estate while dealing with the media frenzy around their relationship.

"Ben never liked the house. It's too far away from his kids," a source told People magazine and added, "The house is way too big for [Lopez]."

Lopez and Affleck have been living separately, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are husband and wife

Jennifer Lopez said her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck was "exactly what we wanted" in a newsletter shared with fans. (Jennifer Lopez/OntheJLo.com)

"At first it was a whirlwind of love, and now that real life is setting in, it’s hard," the insider claimed. "They are both involved in each other’s kids' lives and consider themselves one big family unit, so it's been hard for everyone."

On May 31, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer canceled her first tour in five years, which accompanied her first solo album in 10 years.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter of her "This Is Me… Live" tour. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Representatives for Live Nation explained that JLo would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Grammys

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in 2022, 20 years after calling off their first wedding. (Johnny Nunez)

In addition to the album, Lopez released a documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which delved into her relationship with Affleck, including their first engagement in 2002 and subsequent breakup.

In the documentary, the couple admitted they "just crumbled under the pressure" of being a tabloid phenomenon, which put a strain on their relationship and led them to call off their 2003 wedding three days before they were to walk down the aisle.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did. I very much did object to it," Affleck said.

