Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate engagement on beach vacation

Jennifer Lopez and her new fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, are living the good life on a beach vacation.

The two were spotted on a luxurious, tropical getaway, just days after it was revealed that the former MLB player proposed to the pop singer on March 9.

According to Hollywood Pipeline, the loved-up couple is enjoying their new relationship status with snacks and sunbathing in the Bahamas. J. Lo showed off her envious curves in a light blue ruffled bikini and tinted aviator sunglasses while A-Rod donned black shorts.

Over the weekend, the superstars revealed on social media that A-Rod popped the question with an enormous emerald-cut diamond, reportedly worth millions of dollars, after just over two years of dating. This potential marriage will be his second and Lopez's fourth.

"There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings. Gratitude. Excitement. And just... joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you," he wrote on social media.

"We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations."

To celebrate the special day, J. Lo also posted a behind-the-scenes look at when he got down on one knee on the beach.