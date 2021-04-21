Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez had ‘trust’ issues pop star couldn’t get past: reports

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did everything to work through their relationship issues following a snap report and rumors last month the pair had split – and now the world knows why Lopez decided to call it quits.

"She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved," a friend of Lopez told People magazine on Wednesday. "She has been pretty miserable and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."

Ultimately, the source relayed to the publication that the 51-year-old pop superstar and actress simply could no longer "trust" Rodriguez after she and the former Yankees slugger and current baseball analyst issued joint statements in mid-March that they were "working through some things" and that "all the reports" of a supposed split were "inaccurate."

The magazine also shared insight from another source who claimed the former lovebirds, who got engaged in March 2019, "liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day."

JENNIFER LOPEZ 'TOLD' ALEX RODRIGUEZ TO 'FIX' THE QUESTIONS SURROUNDING THEIR RELATIONSHIP: SOURCE

On Wednesday, Lopez sent birthday wishes to Rodriguez’s daughter, Ella, who turned 13.

"Happy Birthday Ella Bella," she wrote on her Instagram Story along with a black-and-white of them both embracing.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SPOTTED KISSING IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC AFTER SPLIT RUMORS

Rodriguez also shared his own birthday tribute to his teenage daughter on Instagram, writing in part, "I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!"

Meanwhile, an insider recently told Entertainment Tonight that the "Hustlers" actress, who recently wrapped filming on her forthcoming film, "Shotgun Wedding," had "tried her hardest" to make the relationship work, however, it just "wasn't making her happy anymore."

"She knew it was time to let go. There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past," the source maintained. "Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families."

The insider went on to say that Lopez has been "doing her best to keep her head up since her split with Alex," which reportedly includes "self-care practices that balance her mind, body and spirit."

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ ARE 'FAR FROM PLANNING A WEDDING AGAIN' BUT REMAIN ENGAGED: SOURCES

Furthermore, the Grammy winner is said to also be "surrounding herself and talking to loved ones and her kids" and has "focused" her time and commitment "on work."

"Staying busy and involved in things that make Jennifer feel fulfilled has been good for her," added the outlet’s source on Wednesday.

In April of 2020, Lopez explained that they'd pumped the breaks on actually planning their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting everything down and restricting gatherings on social events like lavish weddings.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It did affect it a little bit," Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "So, we’ll see what happens now… I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that."

"We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world," the "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" performer added. "So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Reps for Rodriguez and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.