Jennifer Lawrence says she 'identifies as a stay-at-home mom' despite her Hollywood success

Actress explains her preference for early bedtimes and limited work schedule while raising two young sons

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Jennifer Lawrence identifies as a "stay-at-home" mom who loves to do nothing.

On Monday's episode of the "Smartless" podcast, which is hosted by Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, Lawrence said that she isn't used to being so busy and normally only dedicates a few months out of the year to film a movie.

"That's me. I identify as a stay-at-home mom," the actress said. "But I am obviously working."

Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence says she "identifies as a stay-at-home mom." ( Savion Washington/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lawrence recently wrapped up a press tour for her film, "Die My Love," where she starred alongside Robert Pattinson.

"I'm not used to being busy like this. I normally have a busy like three months while I'm filming, but even in that sense, it's calm because there is nothing else to do," Lawrence said. "I just go to work, I do that, I come home, I sleep, and then I do it again. And then, like, two weeks while you promote – it is hectic."

"I identify as a stay-at-home mom."

— Jennifer Lawrence

Bateman said he "loves not doing anything," to which Lawrence replied with a simple, "Yeah."

The "Hunger Games" star explained that going on podcasts isn't the problem, but having Q&As scheduled at 9 p.m. is where she draws the line.

Jennifer Lawrence appears at an event

Jennifer Lawrence is a mom to two boys. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Oh. I'm in bed. Kindle is lit until like 9:15. And then I don't even have, like, Kindle light on normally by 9:15," Lawrence said, explaining that she falls asleep reading her Amazon Kindle fairly early every night.

The star said that during the holidays, she was invited to a party that began at 9 p.m. and immediately turned it down.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney walking

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney share two sons. (Robert Kamau/GC Images)

"You can't be hungover with a nine-month-old. Even a three-year-old is just not an option," Lawrence said.

Lawrence has two sons with her husband of seven years, Cooke Maroney. The couple share Cy, 3, and Louie, nearly 1.

The "Don't Look Up" star's podcast appearance was released a day after she dazzled on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. (Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lawrence turned heads in a sheer, pink and green floral-embroidered gown by Givenchy with a plunging neckline and cutouts at the waist. She completed her look with diamond jewelry, along with a gold clutch. 

Lawrence, who is a two-time Golden Globe winner, was nominated for best actress in a motion picture – drama for her performance in "Die My Love."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

