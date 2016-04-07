Jennifer Lawrence doesn't want to 'feel like the fattest one'

next Image 1 of 3

Jennifer Lawrence wants the world to create a new normal-body type so she doesn't "feel like the fattest one."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Lawrence shares that she believes doesn't believe being underweight like many women in Hollywood is normal.

"I would like us to make a new normal-body type. Everybody says, 'We love that there is somebody with a normal body!' And I'm like, 'I don't feel like I have a normal body,'" she told the magazine. "I do Pilates every day. I eat, but I work out a lot more than a normal person."

She added, "I think we've gotten so used to underweight that when you are a normal weight it's like, 'Oh, my God, she's curvy.' Which is crazy. The bare minimum, just for me, would be to up the ante. At least so I don't feel like the fattest one."

The actress also spoke about how she often gets herself into trouble since she has no filter. An essay she wrote for Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter about the lack of equal pay for women in Hollywood received a lot of criticism (and support).

"I had no idea it was going to blow up like that," she said of her essay. "And I obviously only absorbed the negative. I didn't pay attention to the positive feedback."

Lawrence said her parents were particularly upset about the reaction. "They do not like me speaking out about anything political because it's hard to see your kid take criticism."

Once the 25-year-old realized the people who were critical of her essay were the "people who think women should not be paid the same as men," it was easier for her to ignore the haters.

"So I don't really care what those people think...I try not to be too sensitive to the 'poor rich girl' jokes. I was saying my reality is absolutely fabulous, but it is not the reality of a lot of women in America."

What does Lawrence think of the F-word?

"I don't know why that word, [feminism], is so scary to people; it shouldn't be, because it just means equality," she explained. "You don't have to take away the wonderful traits that come with being a woman: We are sensitive. We are pleasers. We're empathetic. All those things that can keep you from asking for what you want or making mistakes."