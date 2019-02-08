Jennifer Garner slams male-dominated Hollywood, praises female-led projects

Jennifer Garner is championing the ongoing push for more inclusiveness for women in Hollywood by joining the contingent of celebrities pledging to work with female directors on a feature film in the next 24 months.

The actress spoke at the 2019 MAKERS conference where she interviewed TIME’S UP CEO Lisa Borders. The topic of the 4 percent challenge, popularized by Tessa Thompson, came up and Garner admitted that she’s already inadvertently complying.

JENNIFER GARNER RECALLS STARTING A FAMILY WITH BEN AFFLECK

“To me, I’ve done two films and shows with women driven by women and directed by women, and I said yes. Is it challenge? I’m down, I’ve got that,” she said, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Garner starred in the 2016 movie “Miracles From Heaven” as well as the 2017 film “A Happening of Monumental Proportions, which both can boast female directors. Meanwhile, she’s starring on the HBO series “Camping,” which also has female directors at the helm.

JENNIFER GARNER POSTS EMBARRASSING PHOTO OF RIPPED UNDERWEAR FOR '10-YEAR CHALLENGE'

The star went on to note that the challenge wouldn’t be difficult for her and others due to the unique environment she believes is created when women are at the helm of a shoot.

“Those sets are different,” she said. “The leader does, whoever’s leading the charge, it’s reflected in the crew and in the way that the ship is run and just the different kinds of conversations you have on set. You have to have a woman in charge.”

The star concluded by praising her fellow women in showbusiness, but made sure to note that the landscape is still largely dominated by men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know Reese Witherspoon, that woman is a leader. Shonda Rhimes? Forget about it!” she said. “There’s one woman on set and then probably a costumer, maybe a male makeup artist and maybe the script supervisor, if that. Really, this is a very male world.”