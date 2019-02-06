Jennifer Garner recalls starting a family with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is opening up about what it was like starting a family with Ben Affleck.

The 46-year-old actress is a featured columnist in WSJ. Magazine's March Women's Style Issue, in which she was asked to weigh in on the topic of adaptation. Throughout the piece, Garner references her ex-husband, as well as the three children they share, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6.

"How do you adapt your career to your life? That's a big question," Garner writes. "Becoming someone who is well known requires an enormous adaptation. Who am I now? How do I go through the world? Then there's having children and, in my case, a career that's a very selfish one. The combination of those things is the largest adaptation of all."

"When I had kids, I started considering how jobs worked for my family," she adds. "How much am I going to ask of my partner and kids? What's worth it and what isn't? Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, 'We have to adapt.'"

Garner continues on, bringing up the fact that she and Affleck were constantly surrounded by the paparazzi.

"There were so many things you wouldn't expect," she explains. "We'd be left alone more at Disneyland than we would at a park in Santa Monica. But if you love something, you'll do whatever you need to do."

Garner and Affleck tied the knot in 2005. But after 10 years of marriage, the two announced in June 2015 that they were separating, and finalized their divorce in late 2018. Since then, they have remained amicable for their three children.

A source told ET earlier this month that Garner has been seeing Affleck less frequently, however, since her relationship with John Miller has "gotten serious."

"Jen feels so lucky to have met John and their relationship only continues to grow," the source said. "They both wanted to take it slow, but it has gotten serious and they couldn't be happier."

"[Garner and Miller are] in a true honeymoon phase in their relationship and while they've spoken about a future together, neither of them are ready to plan a wedding or get engaged," the source added. "Jen has no interest in jumping into marriage quickly. She only just solidified her divorce so right now she just loves all their time together."