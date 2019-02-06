Ben Affleck and ex Lindsay Shookus are talking again: report

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are talking.

A source tells ET that the "Justice League" star and his "Saturday Night Live" producer ex are in touch again, saying, "They have been talking. They’re friends."

"But Ben’s main priority remains his family and children," the source adds.

Shookus and Affleck split up last August ahead of a tumultuous few months in the actor's life that led to him choosing to enter rehab for the third time. At the time, a source told ET that Snookus had been encouraging him to seek help for his drinking.

"Lindsay wanted Ben to go to rehab, but had trouble getting him there," that source claimed in August 2018. "He didn't want to be controlled and ended things with Lindsay."

Meanwhile, during his recovery, Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner finalized their divorce, three years after getting separated. And while the pair remains committed to co-parenting their children — 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel — ET learned last week that Affleck and Garner are seeing less of each other as her relationship with John Miller has gotten more serious.

"Jen feels so lucky to have met John and their relationship only continues to grow," a source told ET in late January. "They both wanted to take it slow, but it has gotten serious and they couldn't be happier.”

As for Affleck, a source told ET in December that he is supportive of his ex-wife's relationship with Miller.

"Ben regrets so many of his actions in the past," the source said. "He loves his family and knows his priority should have been them all along. The good news is that [he and Garner] work incredibly hard on keeping their family unit working for the children, despite the fact they are no longer married.”