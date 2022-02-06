Jennifer Garner recalls first kiss at 18: 'He broke up with me the next day'

Jennifer Garner is looking back on one of her earlier romances.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old actress received the 2022 Hasty Pudding Award from Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals theater troupe.

During the ceremony, Garner took to the stage to play a Q&A-style game inspired by her film "Yes Day." At one point, the star was asked to recount her first kiss, and she happily shared the details.

"It was a guy named Matt Crittenden. He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away," she recalled, according to People magazine. "He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I've worn proudly ever since."

JENNIFER GARNER NAMED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY HASTY PUDDING THEATRICALS

She added that she "was 18" at the time.

The "Alias" star would go on to have several high-profile relationships later in life.

Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000-2004 and to Ben Affleck from 2005-2018. She and Affleck share three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9.

BEN AFFLECK ADDRESSES SAYING HE FELT 'TRAPPED' IN MARRIAGE TO JENNIFER GARNER: 'THAT'S NOT TRUE'

Garner and Affleck's relationship made headlines late last year when the actor said during an interview with Howard Stern that he felt "trapped" in the marriage and that he'd likely still be drinking had they not split up.

Affleck, 49, received backlash for the comments, but cleared the air during an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The star said that he noticed on Twitter that a news outlet had "literally taken the conversation that I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite."

BEN AFFLECK'S COMMENTS ON DRINKING DURING JENNIFER GARNER MARRIAGE RECEIVE BACKLASH

"I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff," he explained. "And they said that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

Affleck then joked about some of his other public moments, saying he's happy to field jokes about being "sad Batman" and a photo of him dropping donuts on the ground, but felt he had to "draw the line" because the conversation was about his children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's not true. I don't believe that," he insisted. "It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad thing about their mom. It hurts my feelings."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER