Scott Foley opens up about leaving Los Angeles: 'It's the best'

Scott Foley is happy with his decision to move east.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 49-year-old actor and his wife made the choice to relocate out of Los Angeles, where he'd lived for 30 years.

In an interview with Fox 29's Stephanie Weaver, Foley revealed that they packed up and took their three children – Malina Jean, 11, Keller Alexander, 9, and Konrad, 6 – to the East Coast.

The decision, he said, was "all about the best place to raise children."

SCOTT FOLEY RECALLS HIS AND JENNIFER GARNER’S 'SHORT-LIVED' MARRIAGE, SHARES WHERE THE EXES STAND TODAY

"It’s the best. I’m so glad we did it," Foley gushed. "It’s been a wonderful experience. My kids love the public schools here. My wife has made friends, so it’s a good thing."

'THE BIG LEAP' STAR SCOTT FOLEY SAYS NEW SHOW IS FILLED WITH 'LEVITY AND HOPE'

Foley said that he wasn't always such a family man, however, previously putting his work high on his list of priorities – a similarity between himself and his latest character Nick Blackburn on the show "The Big Leap." Foley's character Blackburn is an executive producer of a reality dance competition show.

"I am embarrassed to say that I am fairly similar to this character," the actor said. "Work comes first for him, and for a long time in my life that’s how it was."

He decided to take the role after working as the host of "Ellen’s Next Great Designer," a reality show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The inside look that I had on the behind-the-scenes drama that happens on reality shows was something that I thought was too good to pass up," he shared.

"The Big Leap" is a feel-good show that focuses on self-acceptance and empowerment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Foley said he's hoping that viewers see the new show as "an hour of escapism" that allows them to "relate to the characters on screen, laugh a little bit and enjoy themselves."

"The Big Leap" airs Mondays at 8/9c on FOX.