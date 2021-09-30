Expand / Collapse search
Scott Foley opens up about leaving Los Angeles: 'It's the best'

The actor is currently starring in 'The Big Leap'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Scott Foley is happy with his decision to move east.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 49-year-old actor and his wife made the choice to relocate out of Los Angeles, where he'd lived for 30 years.

In an interview with Fox 29's Stephanie Weaver, Foley revealed that they packed up and took their three children – Malina Jean, 11, Keller Alexander, 9, and Konrad, 6 – to the East Coast.

The decision, he said, was "all about the best place to raise children."

Scott Foley said he's ‘glad’ that he and his family moved out of Los Angeles.

Scott Foley said he's ‘glad’ that he and his family moved out of Los Angeles. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

"It’s the best. I’m so glad we did it," Foley gushed. "It’s been a wonderful experience. My kids love the public schools here. My wife has made friends, so it’s a good thing."

Foley said that he wasn't always such a family man, however, previously putting his work high on his list of priorities – a similarity between himself and his latest character Nick Blackburn on the show "The Big Leap." Foley's character Blackburn is an executive producer of a reality dance competition show.

"I am embarrassed to say that I am fairly similar to this character," the actor said. "Work comes first for him, and for a long time in my life that’s how it was."

He decided to take the role after working as the host of "Ellen’s Next Great Designer," a reality show.

"The inside look that I had on the behind-the-scenes drama that happens on reality shows was something that I thought was too good to pass up," he shared.

Scott Foley in ‘The Big Leap.'

Scott Foley in ‘The Big Leap.' (George Burns/FOX)

"The Big Leap" is a feel-good show that focuses on self-acceptance and empowerment.

Foley said he's hoping that viewers see the new show as "an hour of escapism" that allows them to "relate to the characters on screen, laugh a little bit and enjoy themselves."

"The Big Leap" airs Mondays at 8/9c on FOX.

