How Jennifer Garner feels about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance: reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance appears to have their exes' approval.

Lopez has "Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval," a source dished to Us Weekly.

Garner was previously married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018. They share three kids together. Per the outlet's insider, JLo and Garner have crossed paths over the years.

Lopez thinks "Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother," the source added.

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight that Garner "is accepting of Ben" and there's "no animosity" between the former couple.

"As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy," the source said.

As for how JLo's ex-husband Marc Anthony feels? "Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled. His main concern is the well-being of JLo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc's stamp of approval," the insider told the outlet.

Anthony and Lopez were married from 2004 to 2014. They share 13-year-old twins together.

Reps for Garner and Anthony did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

