Jennifer Aniston’s late father honored on his final 'Days of Our Lives' episode, cast members pay tribute

John Aniston literally sailed off into the sunset during his final episode of "Days of Our Lives" on Monday.

The Christmas-themed episode on Peacock concluded with a montage of memorable flashbacks of Aniston's time on the show, before showing his character Viktor Kiriakis on his yacht.

The screen then read, "In loving memory of John Anthony Aniston 1933-2022. Good night, Sweet Prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest…"

Aniston was on "Days of Our Lives" on and off for 37 years.

The legacy soap actor passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89.

His daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, paid tribute to her father after his death, writing on Instagram in part, "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain."

In addition to his decades long tenure on the soap opera, Aniston starred in several movies and television shows, including "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" and "The West Wing."

The "Days of Our Lives" episode featured new footage of the actor, which he had filmed prior to his death, along with a series of old scenes paying tribute to him.

The Twitter account for the show shared a number of videos of cast members remembering Aniston.

Deirdre Hall, who plays Marlena Evans on the show, said, "We all remember him sitting in the makeup room with a fresh new joke every single day. I can still here him saying, ‘Hey Dee, did you hear the one about?’ It's gonna be a lot more quiet now, but what I know for sure is, heaven just got a lot more fun."

Paul Teflar, who played Aniston's nephew in the show, Xander Kiriakis said of the legendary actor, "My favorite memory about John Aniston is from when I first started working here. It was the first time he'd asked me into his room to run lines with him, so I guess he thought I might be sticking around. And I asked him, like you know ‘cause he was in his 70s then, and I asked him what kept him motivated to keep coming here, and he said, ‘It beats working for a living.' So I always try to remember that whenever things get tough: ‘It beats working for a living.’ Thanks John, I miss you."

Aniston was married twice, having a child from each relationship. In addition to Jennifer, the actor leaves behind his son Alexander with wife Sherry Rooney. His first wife, Nancy Dow died in 2016.