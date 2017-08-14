Jennifer Aniston talks Free the Nipple movement: 'I wear a bra'

Jennifer Aniston recently spoke with Vogue about what it's been like being labeled a pioneer of the #FreeTheNipple movement.

When she starred on "Friends," from 1994-2004, Aniston's nipples were often visible through her clothes.

“Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that!" she told the magazine when asked about having her named paired with the popular social media campaign. "It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them — it’s just the way my breasts are!"

When told by her interviewer she was recently called "the OG" of the movement she replied, "...hey, OG, I’m not going to complain."

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old star has been outspoken about the paparazzi's invasion of celebrities’ privacy.

Aniston said while she has tried to advocate for change, she hasn’t noticed a shift.

She told the fashion mag, “I don’t think it’s getting much better. I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category. They’re either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming. It’s a weird obsession that people have and I don’t understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them? Why are we teaching young women this? It’s incredibly damaging. I was finally like, 'This has just got to stop!'"

Particularly for Aniston, the tabloids have repeatedly focused on whether or not she could be pregnant.



"I couldn’t hear this narrative anymore about being pregnant or not pregnant; you have no idea what is going on personally in our lives and why that is or is not happening and it feels. . . In my own brain, I’ve shifted my perspective, so who gives a s--t!”

These days, Aniston is promoting self-acceptance.

“If you’re going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you’re not at the weight you want to be—you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares! You have to tune out the noise... Maybe [gossip magazines] will be dead one day. Who ever thought Donald Trump would be the President of the United States? I didn’t. I can’t predict squat anymore."