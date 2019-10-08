Jennifer Aniston is too 'busy' to date, doesn't like 'being set up'

Jennifer Aniston is "very, very busy" and doesn't have time to date.

The former "Friends" star clammed up when asked about dating on "The Howard Stern Show."

"Yeah, and I’m very busy,” Aniston told host Howard Stern on Tuesday. "For now. I’m promoting [‘The Morning Show’]. I’m prepping for next season."

Stern, 65, then offered to set up the actress, but she quickly shut that down.

"Hey, listen, I just don’t like being set up," Aniston told him. "I don’t like it. I hate it."

Aniston has had several high-profile relationships, including her marriage to Brad Pitt, which ended in 2005. She was also married to actor Justin Theroux and previously dated John Mayer and Vince Vaughn.

She revealed earlier this year that she had a huge crush on Steve Carell.

"He's like a silver fox now," Aniston admitted. "And he just came in and no one expected, you know ... everybody was so cute, and he's so shy and fantastic. He's just better with age, it's amazing."