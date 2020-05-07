Jennifer Aniston flips coronavirus the bird in throwback photo while 'bored' in quarantine: 'Kindly f--- off'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Aniston is officially over the coronavirus pandemic and is kindly asking the novel illness to just go away already.

The “Friends” alum said as much on Thursday when she relayed the sentiment on social media.

“Dear Covid... You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE,” the 51-year-old actress wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback image of herself giving the middle finger to something or someone.

The undated photo shows the star, in a gray tank top and orange pants, sitting at an outdoor dining table as she pulls back her hair into a ponytail.

The snap has been “liked” nearly 3.5 million times and the official Oprah magazine Instagram account commented: “Nothing but respect for our President Jennifer Aniston.”

Aniston’s latest post comes just hours after she shared a similar vibe on her Instagram Story from her time being holed up in her Los Angeles residence with her two dogs. In the photo, Aniston is seen sitting in front of her washing machine, watching it spin while the Tyga single “Bored in the House” played on the snap.

The “Murder Mystery” co-star recently told Jimmy Kimmel that she was finding the shelter-at-home period easier to adjust to than she expected.

"I’m a born agoraphobe. This is kind of a dream," Aniston told the late-night host in early April during a video appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

"Not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare,” she continued. “But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge. The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [everything] that’s going on out there.”

She would also surprise Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse from Utah, who contracted the virus with a $10,000 gift certificate from Postmates.

