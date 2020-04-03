Jennifer Aniston surprises COVID-19-positive nurse with $10G gift card on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Aniston used her star power on Thursday to brighten the day of a coronavirus frontline worker who tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Morning Show" star, 51, appeared as a surprise guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for the purpose of surprising a cardiovascular nurse from Utah who contracted the novel virus.

Kimmel welcomed the nurse, named Kimball Fairbanks, to his show via a live video chat. The nurse, who is a mother of two, said she began feeling sick a few days after working a shift at her hospital last week.

"I kind of felt like I got hit by a train," Fairbanks said. "But I think I just have really mild symptoms. I feel like I have a head cold combined with the flu. It feels decently manageable so that's good."

In order to cheer her up "a little bit," Kimmel informed Fairbanks he had a surprise for her. Seconds later, Aniston appeared on the screen from her home.

"Hi, honey, it's so good to meet you," Aniston said. "I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you're doing. I just, I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal."

"Wow it's so good to meet you," Kimball said in a state of shock with a wide smile on her face and her hand on her chest. "I really appreciate that."

The "Friends" star asked Fairbanks how she was feeling.

"I woke up today and decided I'm not going to be sick any longer," she said.

Fairbanks explained that due to her positive test result, she has been furloughed from work at the hospital. She is now in quarantine and cannot be near her family, including her 4-year-old and 18-month-old daughters, for two weeks.

Kimmel asked her how she's been able to prepare food for herself and the nurse said she's been mainly ordering delivery.

"Oh, that's good because you know what? You're going to be getting $10,000 gift certificate from Postmates," Aniston told the nurse, who erupted in laughter.

Each of the nurses on Fairbanks' floor will also receive Postmates gift cards, Kimmel added.

Aniston also informed Kimmel of what's going on inside her own home in the Los Angeles area, revealing she hasn't left the house in "three weeks."

"The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest all that's going on out there," she explained. "I allow a check-in in the morning, and then I'll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically it's regurgitating the exact same thing."

The A-list star added that washing the dishes has become her "favorite, favorite thing in the world" because it kills two birds with one stone.

"Not only are you doing your dishes but you're washing your hands," she quipped.